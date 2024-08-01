ADVERTISEMENT
Titagarh Rail Systems Q1 Review - Weak Result On Lower Execution; Maintain Hold: Systematix
Company's margin to remain under pressure till FY27, says the brokerage.
01 Aug 2024, 03:05 PM IST
