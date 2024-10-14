ADVERTISEMENT
Time Technoplast Gets A 'Buy', As Systematix Initiates Coverage; Sees 56% Upside
The brokerage believes higher value added product share to drive RoCE and cash flows.
14 Oct 2024, 04:17 PM IST

