Investment period for stock picks is six months from the date of the recommendations provided; and return calculated on six months highest price..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Deven Choksey Report.Cyient DLM: Strong execution and global strategy drive momentum into FY26ECurrent market price: Rs 476 / Target: Rs 661/ Potential Upside: 38.8%We expect the revenue to grow at 31.9% CAGR and PAT to grow at 60.3% CAGR over FY25-FY27E. Currently, the stock is trading at a PE multiple of 47.3x and 30.0x based on FY26E / FY27E EPS, respectively. We value Cyient DLM at 30x P/E on FY27E EPS, implying a target price of Rs 661.0 per share and reiterate our “Buy” rating on the stock..Minda Corporation: Robust order pipeline and acquisition strategy to drive accelerated growthCurrent market price: Rs 522 / Target Rs 624 / Potential Upside: 19.7%We expect the revenue/Ebitda/adjusted PAT to grow at 12.3% /19.6% /35.1% CAGR, respectively, over FY25-FY27E. Currently, the stock is trading at a PE multiple of 32.3x/26.8x based on FY26E/FY27E EPS, respectively. We value Minda Corp. Ltd. at 32.0x FY27E EPS, implying a target price of Rs 624. We maintain a “Buy” rating on the stock..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Honasa Consumer Is High Conviction 'Buy' For ICICI Securities — Here's Why.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.