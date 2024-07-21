ADVERTISEMENT
Piramal Pharma - Focused Approach Across Segments To Boost Earnings: Motilal Oswal
The brokerage maintains Buy rating on Piramal Pharma with a target price of Rs 190.
21 Jul 2024, 06:11 PM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT