Oil, Gas Sector Check - Demand A Worry, But OMCs Poised For Another Leg Up: Motilal Oswal
The brokerage re-iterates Buy on ONGC and Oil India despite oil price-related risk.
26 Sep 2024, 12:20 PM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
