Oil, Gas Q4 Results Preview - Reliance Industries, Gas Utilities, CGDs Are Major Drivers: Dolat Capital
Dolat Capital Report
In Q4 our oil and gas coverage universe showed strong growth YoY, with Ebitda likely to be up by +9% QoQ/+8% YoY to Rs 786 billion and profit after tax up +14% QoQ (down 5% YoY) to Rs 392 billion.
Key factors contributing to growth-
Reliance Industries Ltd.'s oil-to-chemical to post jumbo profits on higher gross refining margin with very minimal impact of SAED (more than $0.1/barrel of oil), higher refining throughput, and better Petrochemical spread;
gas utilities to benefit from peak gas demand in India with GAIL India Ltd. most likely to post bumper gas trading margins and Petronet LNG Ltd.'s Dahej/Kochi terminal asset utilisation to touch 98%/28%;
City gas distributions volume growth and Gujarat Gas Ltd. margin improvement (QoQ) to be major earning drivers; and
sequential improvement in GRM with inventory gain to support oil marketing companies earnings.
-
Our Top Picks are Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., and GAIL.
Positive Surprise: Gujarat Gas may post better than expected unit Ebitda on softer spot LNG prices and GAIL may surprise on gas trading margins.
