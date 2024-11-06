ADVERTISEMENT
NLC India - Growth Outlook Intact; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities
The brokerage sets target price of Rs 305/share which implies an upside of 19% from the current market price.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT