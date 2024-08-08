ADVERTISEMENT
Nilkamal Q1 Results Review - Weak Demand, Lower NSR Weighed On Earnings: IDBI Capital
Volatile resin prices too kept company's operating margin fluctuating, says the brokerage.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
