NHPC Q2 Results Review - A Muted Quarter; Upgrade To 'Reduce' From 'Sell': ICICI Securities
The stock has corrected over 30% in last three-four months, says the brokerage.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
