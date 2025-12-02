Meesho IPO Opens On December 3 — Should You Bid? Read Nirmal Bang's Report For Key Issue Details

Business NewsResearch ReportsMeesho IPO Opens On December 3 — Should You Bid? Read Nirmal Bang's Report For Key Issue Details
Meesho has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 105 to Rs 111 per equity share, for its Rs 5,421.20-crore IPO.

02 Dec 2025, 07:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>While Meesho's long-term opportunity remains compelling, the near-term profitability trajectory warrants a balanced stance. (Photo: Vivek Amare/ Source: NDTV Profit) </p></div>
An e-commerce platform, Meesho is a mainboard IPO that will raise Rs 5,421.20-crores. The IPO comprises of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 4,250-crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 1,171.20-crore.
