Life Insurance - Individual WRP For Private Players Flat YoY In November; LIC’s WRP Declined 9.4%: Motilal Oswal
On an Individual WRP basis, the market share for private players improved to ~68.5%
Motilal Oswal Report
In November 2023, the individual weighted received premium for private players was flat YoY (a three-year compound annual growth rate of 17.2%, versus an increase of 15% YoY in October 3). WRP for the industry declined 4% YoY in Nov-23 (a three-year CAGR of 13.8%, versus an increase of 9.5% YoY in Oct-23). Over Apr-Nov’23, private insurance players grew 11.2% YoY.
Among listed players, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. (including Exide merger) reported a decline of 3.7% YoY in Nov-23 (a three-year CAGR of 13.6%).
Bajaj Allianz and Max Life reported a strong YoY growth of 26.5% and 8.2%, respectively.
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd./HDFC Life/ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd./Tata AIA posted a decline of 2.7%/3.7%/2.5%/13.7% YoY.
Life Insurance Corporation of India reported a decline of 9.4% YoY in individual WRP (+1.7% in Oct-23). Over Apr-Nov-23, individual WRP for LIC was flat YoY.
After reporting a strong growth in March 2023, the industry witnessed a slowdown over Apr-Nov-23. The dip in performance can be attributed to a large number of customers purchasing insurance policies in March-23, right before the implementation of budgetary changes.
While FY23 saw a healthy growth, the growth momentum over FY24 would be a key monitorable.
We retain SBI Life as our preferred idea in the space.
