JSW Infra - Volume Growth Trajectory To Continue: Motilal Oswal
As utilisation and volumes continue to ramp up, the brokerage expects company's strong growth to continue.
31 Jul 2024, 10:41 AM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
