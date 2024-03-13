India’s CPI Inflation Remains Steady In February, Food Prices Rise Slightly: Anand Rathi
Driven by vegetable, meat and fish price rises, inflation of the food basket rose to 7.8%, further highlighting its volatile nature and RBI concerns in navigating the ‘last mile’ of disinflation
Anand Rathi Report
India’s February 2024 consumer price index inflation was steady at 5.1%, a fraction lower than that in January, in line with our 5.07% estimate.
While, driven by a rise in prices of vegetables, food prices rose slightly, the decline in other components of the CPI basket kept inflation unchanged.
Core inflation continued to fall in Feb-24, slipping below the 4% mark. The slowdown was largely due to the drop in housing and healthcare inflation. The cumulative impact of rate cuts and weak personal demand likely drove deceleration in the core.
