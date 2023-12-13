India's CPI Inflation Picks Up To 5.6% On Food, Unfavorable Base: CareEdge
CareEdge Research Report
India's consumer price index inflation rose to three-month high of 5.6% in November.
The uptick was on account of sharp increase in vegetables prices.
Core inflation moderated to 4.2% from 4.4% a month ago.
Vegetables prices could soften in coming months due to improved seasonal supply.
Sticky inflation in non-perishable food categories pose a risk of potential generalisation of price pressures.
An unfavorable base is expected to push CPI inflation higher to around 5.8-6% in December.
For FY24, our CPI inflation expectation is unchanged at 5.4%.
