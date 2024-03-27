India Rupee Check - March 27, 2024: Reliance Securities
The NDF market is indicating that the rupee could open around 83.3000 to 83.3200 against the dollar
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open marginally weaker against the dollar this Wednesday morning tracking the strength of the dollar.
The non deliverable forward market is indicating that the rupee could open around 83.3000 to 83.3200 against the dollar compared with 83.2800 in the previous session and the range for the session remains between 83.2000 to 83.4000.
Most Asian peers have started weaker this early Wednesday morning trade and will weigh on sentiments.
However, India's central bank will continue to curb sharp swings in the rupee and keep the currency from weakening further.
Meanwhile some help could come in the form of upbeat data on Tuesday.
India's current account deficit narrowed to $10.5 billion or 1.2% of gross domestic product in the third quarter of FY2024, down from $16.8 billion or 2% of GDP in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.