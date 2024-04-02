India Rupee Check - April 02, 2024: Reliance Securities
The NDF market is indicating that the rupee could open around 83.3500 to 83.3700 against the dollar.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat to marginally stronger against the dollar this Tuesday morning amid Reserve Bank of India’s presence.
However, gains could be capped tracking the strength of the dollar and elevated bond yields.
The non-deliverable forward market is indicating that the rupee could open around 83.3500 to 83.3700 against the dollar compared with 83.4000 in the previous session and the range for the session remains between 83.2650 to 83.4750.
Most Asian peers have started weaker this early Tuesday morning trade and have been weaker over the past couple of sessions and will weigh on sentiments.
Additionally, with Indian markets were shut for four days, so some dollar demand could be expected after its reopening today and will keep the bias from an intraday perspective on the weaker side.
Amongst other domestic pairs, the euro-Indian rupee, the British pound-Indian rupee and the Japanese yen-Indian rupee could start lower on Tuesday’s trade.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.