Hitachi Energy Q1 Results Review - Weak Margin Dents Overall Profitability: Motilal Oswal
The brokerage expects Hitachi to be a key beneficiary of high-growth segments.
29 Jul 2024, 03:58 PM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
