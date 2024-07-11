"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Motilal Oswal Report.Hindalco Industries Ltd.’s Indian operation is net debt free and the company’s consolidated ND/Ebitda ratio improved to 1.21 times as on March-24 versus 1.43 times in December 2023..Though the ongoing capex at Novelis would position Hindalco as the global leader in beverage cans and automotive FRP segments, any further extension in the capex timeline, along with an increase in capex outlay, will put pressure on the cash flow of the company. Its capex would be a key monitorable for any further cost revisions or delays.Volume growth across geographies is expected to remain stable going forward and Hindalco has already secured long-term contracts from marquee customers for its Bay Minette facility, which provides future revenue visibility. Therefore, with favorable pricing and muted costs, Novelis will see its Ebitda/tonne improve further in the mid-to-long term. We reiterate our Buy rating on Hindalco with our SOTP-based target price of Rs 800. The stock is trading at 6.5 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda and 1.5 times FY26E price/book..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.India Economy Watch - Public Sector Capex Back To The Pre-Covid High In FY24P: Motilal Oswal.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."