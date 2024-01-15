HCLTech Q3 Review - Robust Results With Strong Deals, Albeit With Lower Guidance: Axis Securities

In Q3 FY24, HCLTech Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 28,446 crore, up 6.5% QoQ which stood above our expectations. The company’s operating profit stood at Rs 5,615 crore, reporting a growth of 13.8% on a QoQ basis.

Beating our expectations, the company’s operating margins, too, expanded by 130 basis points to 19.8%, which was largely led by lower operating expenses, lower onsite expenses, and higher product business during the quarter.

Its net profit for Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 4,350 crore, registering growth of 13.5% QoQ.