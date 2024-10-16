ADVERTISEMENT
Grasim Industries - Core Businesses Seeing Recovery; Paints On Track: Motilal Oswal
Price increase in VSF and caustic soda to drive company's margin improvement, says the brokerage.
16 Oct 2024, 09:59 AM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT