Grasim - Balancing Growth, Sustainability: Motilal Oswal
The brokerage reiterates its Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,160.
03 Sep 2024, 10:05 AM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
