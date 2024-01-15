DMart Q3 Results Review - Subdued Festive Demand Hits Fledgling Recovery Again: Systematix

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. reported an in-line performance with ~17.2% YoY revenue growth (already reported), a 16 basis points margin decline to 8.5% (our expectation of 8.6%) leading to a 14.9% profit after tax growth in Q3 FY24.

The recovery in sales per store and square feet has fallen again after witnessing a pick-up in Q1 and Q2, given muted festive season sales and impact of agricultural staples inflation.