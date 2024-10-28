ADVERTISEMENT
Diwali Picks 2024: Tata Power To Tech Mahindra - Here Are The Top Mahurat Stock Picks By ICICI Direct
Take a look at the top stocks picks by ICICI Direct for Samvat 2081.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT