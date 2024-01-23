Chennai Petroleum Q3 Review - Weak Core Performance On Narrowing Of Russian Crude Discounts: Yes Securities

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.'s FY24 core performance was weak, with an Ebitda of Rs 7.1 billion; $6.2/ barrel of oil of reported gross refining margin (our estimate $8.5) on narrowing Russian crude discounts.

As per our calculations, there is an inventory gain which could be at $0.3/bbl due to higher quantity of crude sourced in August-23 which was cheaper and had higher discounts.