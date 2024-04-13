Capital Goods Q4 Results Preview - Healthy Inflows, Strong Execution To Drive The Quarter: Prabhudas Lilladher

NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsCapital Goods Q4 Results Preview - Healthy Inflows, Strong Execution To Drive The Quarter: Prabhudas Lilladher
Product, consumables companies’ revenue to grow by 17.7% YoY, led by strong growth in the domestic market.

13 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST
Prabhudas Lilladher Report

We expect our capital goods coverage universe to report healthy performance in Q4 FY24 owing to-

  1. execution of robust opening order books,

  2. continued traction in domestic market, and

  3. strong demand in key export markets such as Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Overall, we expect revenue/Ebitda growth of ~15.4%/12.3% YoY (14.4%/10.5% YoY excluding -Larsen and Toubro Ltd.). European market outlook, order and enquiry pipeline, and Chinese competition will be key monitorables.

Our top picks are L&T, Triveni Turbine Ltd., Praj Industries Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd. and Carborundum Universal Ltd.

