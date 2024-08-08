ADVERTISEMENT
Blue Star Q1 Results Review - Continues To Positively Surprise Us: Nirmal Bang
EMPS outlook remains strong; margin improvement – a positive, adds the brokerage.
08 Aug 2024, 03:08 PM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT