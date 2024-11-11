ADVERTISEMENT
Ashok Leyland Q2 Results Review - Far Better M&HCV Demand Expected; Retaining A 'Buy': Anand Rathi
Valuations are reasonable at 18 times FY26e/15 times FY27E, says the brokerage.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
