Ambuja Cements Can Zoom Upto 38% On Scale And Synergy Play, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'

Motilal Oswal values Ambuja Cement at 20x Sep’27E EV/Ebitda, maintaining a constructive view on the stock given its scale, efficiency gains, and attractive valuations.

02 Dec 2025, 12:20 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Recently, Adani Enterprises, the promoter group company of Ambuja Cements, has been declared as a successful resolution applicant for the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates under the IBC, 2016, and received a letter of intent.</p><p> (Photo: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on Ambuja Cements with a target price of Rs 750, implying a 38% upside from the current market price of Rs 543. The brokerage’s bullish stance is supported by Ambuja Cement's aggressive capacity expansion, strategic acquisitions, and cost-efficiency initiatives, which position the company for strong earnings growth over the next three years.
