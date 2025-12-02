Ambuja Cements Can Zoom Upto 38% On Scale And Synergy Play, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'

Recently, Adani Enterprises, the promoter group company of Ambuja Cements, has been declared as a successful resolution applicant for the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates under the IBC, 2016, and received a letter of intent.
(Photo: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/ NDTV Profit)
Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on Ambuja Cements with a target price of Rs 750, implying a 38% upside from the current market price of Rs 543. The brokerage’s bullish stance is supported by Ambuja Cement's aggressive capacity expansion, strategic acquisitions, and cost-efficiency initiatives, which position the company for strong earnings growth over the next three years.