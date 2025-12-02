Adani Ports: Motilal Oswal Reaffirms 'Buy' On The Stock, Revises Target Price Amid Strong Logistics Play

Adani Ports’ domestic market share climbed to 28.1% as of September 2025, reinforcing its leadership in India’s port sector.
(Photo source: Adani Ports)
Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone with a target price of Rs 1,770, implying a 16% upside from the current market price of Rs 1,531. The brokerage’s positive stance is underpinned by strong operational performance, robust cargo growth, and the company’s strategic pivot toward integrated logistics and marine services.