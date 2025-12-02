Bollywood Actor Kartik Aaryan's Parents Buy Office Unit In Mumbai For Rs 10.8 Crore

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan's parents have bought an office unit worth Rs 10.83 crore in Mumbai's Vile Parle, according to the details accessed by Zapkey, which serves as an aggregator of publicly available property registration documents.

The buyers, identified as Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, paid a total of Rs 10,83,80,000. The transaction was registered on Nov. 27, and a stamp duty of Rs 65 lakh was paid.

The property, sold by Notan House Pvt. Ltd., has a RERA carpet area of 1,228 square feet. It comes along with two car parking, as per the documents.

Notan House, notably, is a commercial complex located in Vile Parle West. It is close to key localities, including Andheri, Juhu and Bandra.

The commercial building is located 1.6 km away from Vile Parle railway station, 3 km away from Andheri railway station and 6.5 km away from the Bandra-Worli Sea-Link, as per the information available on the website of Notan Realty, the developer of Notan House.

Top-tier hotels like JW Marriot, Novotel Mumbai and Hyatt Centric Juhu are also located in its proximity.

Notably, the real estate deals involving Bollywood personalities often come in limelight in Mumbai.

Recently, actor Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula Tripathi, along with their daughter Aashi Tripathi, purchased two apartments in Mumbai, for a cumulative value of Rs. 10.85 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace Square Yards.

The first apartment, purchased by Pankaj along with his daughter Aashi for Rs 9.98 crore, is located in Seabliss Building in Andheri West, according to details that emerged in September-end. The second apartment, purchased by his wife and daughter for Rs 87 lakh, is located in Aashapura Heritage, Kandivali West.