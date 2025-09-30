Pankaj Tripathi, Family Buys Two Apartments Totalling Rs 10.85 Crore In Mumbai: Square Yards

Pankaj Tripathi and wife Mridula Tripathi, along with their daughter Aashi Tripathi, have purchased two apartments in Mumbai, for a cumulative value of Rs. 10.85 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace squareyards on the website of Inspector General of Registration.

The first apartment, purchased by Pankaj Tripathi along with his daughter Aashi Tripathi for Rs. 9.98 crore, is located in Seabliss Building in Andheri West, Mumbai.

It has a RERA carpet area of 188.22 sq. m. (~2,026 sq. ft.) and a balcony area of 32.14 sq. m. (~346 sq. ft.), bringing the total area to 220.36 sq. m. (~2,372 sq. ft). The deal includes three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 59.89 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

The second apartment, purchased by his wife, Mridula Tripathi, and their daughter, Aashi Tripathi, for Rs. 87 lakh, is located in Aashapura Heritage, Kandivali West, Mumbai.

It has a RERA carpet area of 39.48 sq. m. (~424.95 sq. ft.). The deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 4.35 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. The transaction was registered in September 2025.

Previously in June, Actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda also expanded their real estate footprint in Mumbai with the acquisition of a second luxury flat in Andheri West.

The couple spent a total of Rs 20 crore on two properties in the same residential building, Poorna Apartments, within a span of two months.

According to real estate firm Square Yards, which reviewed documents available on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Maharashtra website, the purchase was formalised and registered in June 2025. The apartment, like the one they acquired earlier in May, was purchased for Rs 10 crore.