Business NewsReal EstateMumbai Realty Market Sees Four-Fold Jump In Institutional Investment To $1.19 Bn In Jan-Sep: Cushman
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Realty Market Sees Four-Fold Jump In Institutional Investment To $1.19 Bn In Jan-Sep: Cushman

Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield's India Capital Markets Q3 2025 report showed that the institutional investments in Mumbai jumped to $1,195.78 million in January-September period of this year from $295.57 million in the year-ago period.

14 Nov 2025, 06:01 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cushman &amp; Wakefield's India Capital Markets Q3 2025 report showed that the institutional investments in Mumbai jumped to $1,195.78 million in January-September period of this year. (Photo: @josephradhik/X)</p></div>
Cushman & Wakefield's India Capital Markets Q3 2025 report showed that the institutional investments in Mumbai jumped to $1,195.78 million in January-September period of this year. (Photo: @josephradhik/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Mumbai's real estate market witnessed a fourfold jump in institutional investments to $1.19 billion in the first nine months of 2025, driven by foreign investors which want to fund residential and commercial projects for better returns, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield's India Capital Markets Q3 2025 report showed that the institutional investments in Mumbai jumped to $1,195.78 million in January-September period of this year from $295.57 million in the year-ago period.

Out of the total inflow in Mumbai property market, the consultant noted that foreign capital accounted for two-thirds (67%) at $797.7 million, led by investors from the US ($500 million) and Japan ($297 million). Domestic investors contributed the remaining $398 million.

Somy Thomas, Executive Managing Director of Capital Markets, noted that the institutional investment in Mumbai real estate market has crossed $1 billion mark for the fourth year in a row.

"This resilience reflects strong fundamentals, infrastructure-led growth, and a diversified asset base that continues to attract both foreign and domestic capital. With transformative projects like the Trans Harbour Link and Coastal Road enhancing connectivity, investor confidence in Mumbai’s long-term growth remains robust. We expect this momentum to accelerate in the months ahead," he added.

Cushman & Wakefield report showed that the inflow of funds fell 10% pan-India to $4,694.54 million in January-September 2025 from $5,236.20 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The consultant has estimated the total institutional investment in Indian real estate at $6–6.5 billion this calendar year, as against $7.1 billion in 2024.

ALSO READ

Gold Price Near Rs 1,27,300 Levels — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities
Opinion
Gold Price Near Rs 1,27,300 Levels — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT