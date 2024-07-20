Yes Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 46.4% On Lower Provisions

Private lender Yes Bank Ltd.'s net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on lower provisions, beating analysts' estimates.

The standalone net profit increased 46.4% year-on-year to Rs 502.4 crore for the quarter-ended June 30, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 376.4 crore.

Sequentially, the profit rose 11.1%.

Net interest income, or core income, for the lender stood at Rs 2,243 crore, up 12.2% year-on-year. Other income rose 5.08% year-on-year to Rs 1,199 crore.

The other income included fees and commissions earned from guarantees and letters of credit, loans, and financial advisory fees, according to a statement sent to the stock exchanges.