Yes Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 46.4% On Lower Provisions
Yes Bank's provisions for the quarter under review fell 41.1% year-on-year to Rs 211.7 crore.
Private lender Yes Bank Ltd.'s net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on lower provisions, beating analysts' estimates.
The standalone net profit increased 46.4% year-on-year to Rs 502.4 crore for the quarter-ended June 30, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 376.4 crore.
Sequentially, the profit rose 11.1%.
Net interest income, or core income, for the lender stood at Rs 2,243 crore, up 12.2% year-on-year. Other income rose 5.08% year-on-year to Rs 1,199 crore.
The other income included fees and commissions earned from guarantees and letters of credit, loans, and financial advisory fees, according to a statement sent to the stock exchanges.
Yes Bank Q1 Results Highlights (Standalone)
Net profit up 46.4% to Rs 502.4 crore versus Rs 343 crore (YoY).
Net interest income up 12.2% to Rs 2,243.9 crore versus Rs 2,000 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 1.7% versus 1.7% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 0.5% vs 0.6% (QoQ).
Yes Bank's asset quality stayed flat in the quarter, with the gross non-performing asset ratio at 1.7%. The net NPA ratio improved 10 basis points sequentially to 0.5% in the quarter ended June, compared to 0.6% in Q4.
Gross slippages for Yes Bank stood at Rs 1,205 crore, down 11% quarter-on-quarter, compared to Rs 1,356 crore in Q4.
The lender's operating expenses rose 10.1% year-on-year to Rs 2,557.7 crore. In the previous quarter, there was an uptick in operating expenses due to the bank buying priority sector lending certificates along with an increase in variable compensation.
Net interest margin, a key profitability indicator for the lender, stayed flat sequentially at 2.4% in quarter ended June.
The lender's net advances grew 14.7% year-on-year to Rs 2.29 lakh crore. Here, retail advances rose 9.4% year-on-year to Rs 1.01 lakh crore, small and medium enterprise loans were up 23.8% year-on-year to Rs 37,147 crore and corporate advances were up 13.8% year-on-year to Rs 56,328 crore.
Total deposits for the bank rose 20.9% year-on-year to Rs 2.65 lakh crore. The CASA ratio for the quarter stayed flat sequentially at 30.8%. The CASA ratio is the contribution of low-cost current account and savings account deposits as a percentage of overall liabilities.
The CET 1 ratio of the bank stood at 13.3% for the quarter ended June.