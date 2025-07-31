TVS Motor Q1 Results: Net Profit Up 32% To Rs 610 Crore
Total income increased to Rs 12,250 crore for the first quarter compared with Rs 10,355 crore in the year-ago period, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.
TVS Motor Company on Thursday posted a 32% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 610 crore for the June quarter, aided by the highest-ever quarterly sales. The company reported a net profit of Rs 461 crore for the April-June quarter of last year.
During the first quarter of financial year 2025-26, the company registered the highest-ever quarterly sales, it stated.
The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 17% year-on-year, registering sales of 12.77 lakh units in the June quarter against 10.87 lakh units in the same period last fiscal, the company said.
Motorcycle sales grew by 21% year-on-year to 6.21 lakh units in the first quarter compared with 5.14 lakh units in the same period last year.
Scooter sales for the June quarter grew by 19% year-on-year to 4.99 lakh units against 4.18 lakh units in the first quarter of 2024-25.
Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 46% to 45,000 units from 31,000 units in the same period last year.
Electric scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2025 grew by 35% on-year to 70,000 units.
Shares of the company were trading 0.27% higher at Rs 2,799.35 apiece on the BSE.