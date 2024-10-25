Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results: Profit Rises 17% But Misses Estimates
Torrent Pharmaceuticals posted a net profit of Rs 453 crore in the second quarter, as compared to Rs 353 crore in the year-ago period
Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 17% in the second quarter of the current financial year, missing analysts' estimates.
The company posted a net profit of Rs 453 crore in the quarter ended September in comparison to Rs 353 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 494 crore.
Torrent Pharma Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 2,889 crore versus Rs 2,660 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,971 crore).
Ebitda rises 14% to Rs 939 crore versus Rs 825 crore (Estimate: Rs 959 crore).
Margin expands 140 basis points to 32.5% versus 31% (Estimate: 32.30%).
Net profit up 17% to Rs 453 crore versus Rs 386 crore (Estimate: Rs 494 crore).
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals closed 3.36% higher at Rs 3,432.85 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.9% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.