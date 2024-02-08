ADVERTISEMENT
Thermax Net Profit Jumps Nearly 88% To Rs 237 Crore In Q3
Thermax's Q3 net profit soared by 88% to Rs 237.06 crore, driven by increased revenues.
Thermax on Thursday posted nearly 88% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 237.06 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
Its consolidated net profit was Rs 126.40 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing showed.
Total income rose to Rs 2,382.76 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,091.57 crore a year ago.
The company's board approved additional capex of Rs 45 crore to set up an ion exchange resin manufacturing plant at Jhagadia, Gujarat.
As of Dec. 31, the order balance for the quarter was Rs 10,717 crore as compared to Rs 9,859 crore in the previous fiscal, up 9%, it stated.
The order booking for the quarter under review was Rs 2,506 crore, 14% higher than Rs 2,204 crore in the last fiscal, it stated.
