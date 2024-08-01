Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, ITC, Sun Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tata Motors Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., and ITC Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Tata Motors is expected to post a net profit of around Rs 5,310 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Adani Enterprises is expected to post a profit of Rs 1,164 crore, while ITC may post a bottom line print of Rs 5,450.7 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Adani Ports Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Zomato Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., and Godrej Agrovet Ltd.