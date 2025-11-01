Business NewsEarningsTata Chemicals Q2 Consolidated Profit Dips 60.30% To Rs 77 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Chemicals Q2 Consolidated Profit Dips 60.30% To Rs 77 Crore

Revenue from operations of the company dipped 3.05% to Rs 3,877 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 3,999 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

01 Nov 2025, 10:57 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Chemicals Ltd.'s net profit slipped. (Photo source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Tata Chemicals Ltd.'s net profit slipped. (Photo source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Tata Chemicals on Saturday reported over 60% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 77 crore during the September quarter. The company's net profit stood at Rs 194 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company dipped 3.05% to Rs 3,877 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 3,999 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

"Soda ash markets continue to be over supplied, with high inventory levels in most regions. Prices continued to weaken during the second quarter of FY26. As demand-supply balance continues to be soft, we expect the market to continue to remain range-bound in the medium term," Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan said.

Despite market headwinds caused by subdued pricing, the company's performance in standalone has been positive driven by higher volumes, overall performance is resilient driven by disciplined cost management, he said.

"Reconfiguration of the UK is complete with focus on value added non-cyclical products," Mukundan added.

ALSO READ

Urban Company Q2 Results: Net Loss Widens Even As Revenue Surges 37%
Opinion
Urban Company Q2 Results: Net Loss Widens Even As Revenue Surges 37%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT