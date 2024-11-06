Sundram Fasteners Q2 Results: Profit Rose To Rs 286.53 Crore
Sundram Fasteners Ltd., reported consolidated profits of Rs 143.84 crore for the second quarter ending Sept. 30, 2024. The Chennai-headquartered auto-component maker earned profits of Rs 133.05 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
For the half-year ending Sept. 30, 2024, consolidated profits rose to Rs 286.53 crore, up from Rs 261.79 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Consolidated total income for the quarter under review increased to Rs 1,499.07 crore, compared to Rs 1,429.12 crore in the same period last year. For the half-year ending Sept. 30, 2024, consolidated total income surged to Rs 3,001.92 crore from Rs 2,844.39 crore in the previous year.
During the half-year period ending Sept. 30, 2024, the company incurred capital expenditure of Rs 238.25 crore out of the total earmarked Rs 400 crore for the current financial year. "These investments will help the company scale its business in electric vehicles and hybrid business segments," the statement said.
Domestic sales during the six-month period ending Sept. 30, 2024, were Rs 1,716.72 crore, compared to Rs 1,682.61 crore recorded in the same period last year.
Sales to overseas customers for the half-year period ending Sept. 30, 2024, were Rs 811.68 crore, up from Rs 685 crore in the previous year.
At its meeting, the Board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share (300%) for the financial year 2024-25, the company said.