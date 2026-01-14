Reliance Industries Q3 Preview: Weak Oil & Gas, Strong O2C To Keep Earnings Stable

Reliance Industries Ltd is expected to report a largely stable set of consolidated numbers for Q3FY26 on a quarter-on-quarter basis, with modest growth across revenue, operating profit and net earnings. Analysts do not expect any major surprises in the quarter, with performance driven by steady execution in core segments and selective tailwinds in oil-to-chemicals and retail.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's October-December quarter revenue is expected to rise 1% on a sequential basis. Ebitda is expected to increase 4.6% to Rs 47,997 crore compared with Rs 45,885 crore in the previous quarter, supported by better operating performance in key businesses. Operating margin is projected to improve to 18.7% from 18%. While net profit is projected to grow 6% sequentially to Rs 19,271 crore from Rs 18,165 crore.

RIL is scheduled to announce the Q2 results on Friday, Jan. 16.

Besides the headline numbers, the street will closely monitor Reliance’s crude sourcing strategy, margin outlook in refining and petrochemicals, and signs of a pickup in retail growth during the festive season. Investors will also look for updates on the new energy business, commentary on potential tariff hikes ahead of the Jio IPO, progress in Jio Fiber, and guidance on capital expenditure plans and debt levels.