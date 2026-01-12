Q3 Results FY26 This Week: Infosys, RIL, HDFC Bank, Groww Among Companies To Declare Earnings From Jan. 12-17

Q3 Results 2026: At least 130 companies are scheduled to announce their financial earnings for the October- December period next week. These results will provide investors and analysts with insights into how companies performed during the third quarter. Financial performance, revenue growth, margins and key business trends will be closely tracked.

Alongside the earnings announcements, many companies have scheduled conference calls to discuss their Q3FY26 results. During these calls, management teams are expected to hold discussions on the performance, outline challenges and highlight future outlooks. Some companies may also announce dividends as a reward for their shareholders.

Key companies that will announce earnings next week include HCL Technologies Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Technologies Ltd., Wipro Ltd., among others.