Q3 Results FY26 This Week: Infosys, RIL, HDFC Bank, Groww Among Companies To Declare Earnings From Jan. 12-17
Key companies that will announce earnings this week include HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Jio Financial and HDFC Asset Management Company, among others.
Q3 Results 2026: At least 130 companies are scheduled to announce their financial earnings for the October- December period next week. These results will provide investors and analysts with insights into how companies performed during the third quarter. Financial performance, revenue growth, margins and key business trends will be closely tracked.
Alongside the earnings announcements, many companies have scheduled conference calls to discuss their Q3FY26 results. During these calls, management teams are expected to hold discussions on the performance, outline challenges and highlight future outlooks. Some companies may also announce dividends as a reward for their shareholders.
Key companies that will announce earnings next week include HCL Technologies Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Technologies Ltd., Wipro Ltd., among others.
Q3 Results This Week
Here are some of the major Q3 results expected this week
Jan. 12: Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., GG Automotive Gears Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Jan. 13: 5paisa Capital Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd., Just Dial Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Hotels Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Jan. 14: Aditya Birla Money Ltd., Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd., Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd.
Jan. 15: 360 ONE WAM LTD., Angel One Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., South Indian Bank Ltd.
Jan. 16: Federal Bank Ltd., Polycab India Ltd., Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Technologies Ltd., Wipro Ltd.
Jan. 17: HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., JK Cement Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd.
Full List Of Companies That Will Announce Their Q3 Results This Week
Tata Consultancy Services Q3 Results FY26
TCS has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, Jan. 12, to consider key matters, including the declaration of results. The company also said it will hold an earnings conference call on the same day to discuss its performance. TCS may also consider an interim dividend payout during the meeting.
Groww Q3 Results 2026
Online brokerage platform, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww), has informed that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 14. The newly-listed company’s Board will consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025, at this meeting.
HDFC Bank Q3 Results
Indian largest private lender, HDFC Bank, has informed the exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Saturday, Jan. 17. The Board will consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter.