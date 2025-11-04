ADVERTISEMENT
Q2 Results Live: Suzlon Profit Up Over Sixfold; SBI, Adani Enterprises, M&M, Paytm In Focus
Various players like Adani Ports and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are set to announce their performance for the second quarter today.
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the second-quarter earnings season. Various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter today. These include key names such as SBI, Adani Enterprises, M&M, and Paytm among others.
Q2 Results Live: Suzlon Profit Up Over Sixfold
Suzlon Energy Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit at Rs 1,279 crore versus Rs 200 crore
Revenue up 84.1% at Rs 3,872 crore versus Rs 2,103 crore
EBITDA at Rs 728 crore versus Rs 292 crore
Margin at 18.8% versus 13.9%
Tax write-back of Rs 718 crore in Q2 FY26
This is your front-row seat to the earnings action, so stay with us for real-time updates, analysis of the numbers, and all the key details that companies will be putting out through the day!
