Q2 Results Live: ICICI Prudential Profit Jumps 18%, IREDA Profit Up 42%; Tech Mahindra In Focus

India's banks are expected to report softer earnings for the September quarter, as narrowing net interest margins and weak trading gains weigh on profitability. Analysts, however, see stability in core earnings and expect commentary to turn more constructive on growth and asset quality.

Loan growth remained strong across most lenders during the quarter, supported by higher deposit mobilisation and an improvement in loan-to-deposit ratios. However, analysts expect profitability to be hit by margin pressure following the Reserve Bank of India's earlier repo-rate cuts and reduced treasury income.