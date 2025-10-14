Business NewsEarningsQ2 Results Live: ICICI Prudential Profit Jumps 18%, IREDA Profit Up 42%; Tech Mahindra In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Q2 Results Live: ICICI Prudential Profit Jumps 18%, IREDA Profit Up 42%; Tech Mahindra In Focus

Names like IREDA, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Pru Life, Cyient and more are in focus today as they post their results.

14 Oct 2025, 01:58 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
(Image source: NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the first-quarter earnings season. The financial landscape is buzzing today, as various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter. Names like IREDA, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Pru Life, Cyient and more are in focus today as they post their results.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Q2 Results Live: ICICI Prudential Share Price Up

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life jumped as much as 3% after the Q2 results.

Q2 Results Live: ICICI Prudential Profit Jumps 18%, IREDA Profit Up 42%; Tech Mahindra In Focus

Q2 Results Live: ICICI Prudential Profit Jumps 18%

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Net Profit up 18% at Rs 296 crore versus Rs 251 crore.

  • Net Premium Income up 10% at Rs 11,843 crore versus Rs 10,754 crore.

  • AUM up 0.3% at Rs 3.21 lakh crore

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • 13th Month Persistency Ratio at 82.4% versus 82.5%

  • 61st Month Persistency Ratio at 59.4% versus 62.8%

  • Solvency Ratio at 213.2% versus 212.3%


Q2 Results Live: Tech Mahindra Share Price

The shares of Tech Mahindra rose over 1% ahead of the company posting its second quarter results.

Q2 Results Live: ICICI Prudential Profit Jumps 18%, IREDA Profit Up 42%; Tech Mahindra In Focus

Q2 Results Live: Banking Sector Q2 Preview

India's banks are expected to report softer earnings for the September quarter, as narrowing net interest margins and weak trading gains weigh on profitability. Analysts, however, see stability in core earnings and expect commentary to turn more constructive on growth and asset quality.

Loan growth remained strong across most lenders during the quarter, supported by higher deposit mobilisation and an improvement in loan-to-deposit ratios. However, analysts expect profitability to be hit by margin pressure following the Reserve Bank of India's earlier repo-rate cuts and reduced treasury income.


Q2 Results Live: What Brokerages Expect

Brokerages expect Tech Mahindra's revenue growth between 0.7% and 0.8% in constant currency terms, driven by steady deal ramp-ups and stable performance in the communications vertical. Analysts see sequential growth supported by improved execution of large deals and traction in enterprise, banking and retail segments, though the telecom business is expected to remain flat.






Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT