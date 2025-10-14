Q2 Results Live: ICICI Prudential Profit Jumps 18%, IREDA Profit Up 42%; Tech Mahindra In Focus
Names like IREDA, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Pru Life, Cyient and more are in focus today as they post their results.
Q2 Results Live: ICICI Prudential Share Price Up
Shares of ICICI Prudential Life jumped as much as 3% after the Q2 results.
Q2 Results Live: ICICI Prudential Profit Jumps 18%
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit up 18% at Rs 296 crore versus Rs 251 crore.
Net Premium Income up 10% at Rs 11,843 crore versus Rs 10,754 crore.
AUM up 0.3% at Rs 3.21 lakh crore
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co (Consolidated, QoQ)
13th Month Persistency Ratio at 82.4% versus 82.5%
61st Month Persistency Ratio at 59.4% versus 62.8%
Solvency Ratio at 213.2% versus 212.3%
Q2 Results Live: Tech Mahindra Share Price
The shares of Tech Mahindra rose over 1% ahead of the company posting its second quarter results.
Q2 Results Live: Banking Sector Q2 Preview
India's banks are expected to report softer earnings for the September quarter, as narrowing net interest margins and weak trading gains weigh on profitability. Analysts, however, see stability in core earnings and expect commentary to turn more constructive on growth and asset quality.
Loan growth remained strong across most lenders during the quarter, supported by higher deposit mobilisation and an improvement in loan-to-deposit ratios. However, analysts expect profitability to be hit by margin pressure following the Reserve Bank of India's earlier repo-rate cuts and reduced treasury income.
Q2 Results Live: What Brokerages Expect
Brokerages expect Tech Mahindra's revenue growth between 0.7% and 0.8% in constant currency terms, driven by steady deal ramp-ups and stable performance in the communications vertical. Analysts see sequential growth supported by improved execution of large deals and traction in enterprise, banking and retail segments, though the telecom business is expected to remain flat.