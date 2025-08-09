Patel Engineering Q1 Results Next Week — All You Need To Know
Patel Engineering will host an earnings call on Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. to discuss the Q1 results with analysts and investors.
Patel Engineering Ltd. is set to announce the results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 next week. The company provides infrastructure and construction services. It was founded in 1949. Here's everything you need to know about Patel Engineering’s Q1FY26 earnings schedule.
Patel Engineering Q1FY26 Results Date
In an exchange filing dated Aug. 4, Patel Engineering stated that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Aug. 11 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Patel Engineering Q1FY26 Earnings Call
The company has announced to host an earnings call on Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY26 with investors and analysts.
"The Management team of the company shall be participating in Q1FY26 earnings Call scheduled on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at 5 p.m. (IST) hosted by Share India Securities Ltd," the company informed the bourses on Aug. 6.
Patel Engineering Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed for designated persons from July 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of results for Q1FY26.
Patel Engineering Q4FY25 Results
Patel Engineering reported a 75.4% year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.71 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 140.94 crore in Q4FY24. Total income increased 19.13% YoY to Rs 1,637.3 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 1,374.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses grew 22% YoY to Rs 1,498.31 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 1,227.72 crore in Q4FY24.
Patel Engineering Share Price History
Shares of Patel Engineering have declined 1.73% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the stock has dropped 9.37%. In the last six months, it has decreased by 21.93%. On a year-to-date basis, it has dropped by 29.97%. Over the past year, Patel Engineering shares have fallen by 32.27%.
Shares of Patel Engineering hit a 52-week high of Rs 62.8 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 16, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 35.68 apiece on April 7, 2025.
Patel Engineering share price ended 0.89% higher at Rs 36.46 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a 0.95% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.