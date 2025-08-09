Patel Engineering Q1 Results Next Week — All You Need To Know

Shares of Patel Engineering have declined 1.73% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the stock has dropped 9.37%. In the last six months, it has decreased by 21.93%. On a year-to-date basis, it has dropped by 29.97%. Over the past year, Patel Engineering shares have fallen by 32.27%.

Shares of Patel Engineering hit a 52-week high of Rs 62.8 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 16, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 35.68 apiece on April 7, 2025.

Patel Engineering share price ended 0.89% higher at Rs 36.46 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a 0.95% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.