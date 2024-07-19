Patanjali Foods Q1 Results: Profit Rises 199% To Rs 263 Crore

Patanjali Foods Ltd. reported a 199% year-on-year rise in net profit for the first quarter of this financial year.

The fast-moving consumer goods company recorded a net profit of Rs 263 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 88 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification.

Revenue fell by 7.7% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 7,173 crore in comparison to Rs 7,767 crore the company reported for the same period in the previous fiscal.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 141% year-on-year to Rs 406 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 5.7% from 2.2% in the same period the previous year.

Shares of the company closed 0.39% lower at Rs 1,594.30 per share, compared to a 1.12% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 1.71% year-to-date and 20.51% over the past 12 months.