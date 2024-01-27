NTPC Q3 Preview: Revenue May Remain Flat This Quarter

Elara Securities expect NTPC to benefit from regulated return, increased generation and capacity additions. In Q3FY24, the company’s generation in its plants at parent level rose 15% YoY to 84BUs. The company commissioned 50MW of Dayapar Wind Energy Project in Q3FY24.

Elara Securities added that power generation remained buoyant in Q3FY24, led by surging demand amidst festive season. Generation rose 13% YoY to 416BUs in Q3FY24, albeit on a high base of last fiscal (up 10% in FY23).

NTPC has an ambitious target of increasing its Renewable Energy (RE) capacity from 3.3 GW to 60 GW, as highlighted by a note from Axis Securities. Axis noted that polysilicon and module prices have come down as of Q3FY24 and are at multi-year lows. The record low module prices and attractive RE tariffs could help in RE capacity addition.