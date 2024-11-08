NDTV ProfitEarningsMetropolis Healthcare Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 31%, Meets Estimates
Metropolis Healthcare Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 31%, Meets Estimates

Ebitda margin expands to 25.7% from 24.2% in the year-ago period.

08 Nov 2024, 06:26 PM IST
Metropolis Healthcare reports a 31% rise in net profit to Rs 46.7 crore for Q2, driven by strong revenue and EBITDA growth, meeting analysts' consensus estimates for the quarter. (Image Source: Metropolis Healthcare website)

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 31% in the second quarter of the financial year, meeting analysts' estimates.

The diagnostic service provider's profit stood at Rs 46.7 crore in the quarter ended September, compared with Rs 35.7 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg stood at Rs 47 crore.

Metropolis Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 13% to Rs 350 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 350 crore).

  • Ebitda up 32% to Rs 89.9 crore (Estimate: Rs 90 crore).

  • Ebitda margin expands to 25.7% from 24.2% (Estimate: 25.8%).

  • Net profit up 31% to Rs 46.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 47 crore).

Shares of Metropolis Healthcare closed 0.17% higher at Rs 2,115.45 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.21% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.

(This is a developing story)

