Maruti Suzuki, Swiggy, Eicher Motors, HUL, Coal India, Adani Enterprises Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Swiggy is likely to report a net loss of Rs 931.85 crore and total revenue of Rs 4,877.56 crore for the first quarter.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., and Eicher Motors Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.
Auto giant Maruti Suzuki is likely to clock net profit at Rs 3,075.82 crore and revenue of Rs 36,371.33 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
Eicher Motors will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Wednesday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,147.2 crore and revenue of Rs 4,960.6 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday:
HUL is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,583.38 crore and total revenue of Rs 15,962.3 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda is seen at Rs 3,617.81 crore, and margin is expected at 22.7%.
On the other hand, Swiggy is likely to report a net loss of Rs 931.85 crore and total revenue of Rs 4,877.56 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda loss is seen at Rs 804.39 crore.