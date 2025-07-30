Maruti Suzuki, Swiggy, Eicher Motors, HUL, Coal India, Adani Enterprises Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., and Eicher Motors Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.

Auto giant Maruti Suzuki is likely to clock net profit at Rs 3,075.82 crore and revenue of Rs 36,371.33 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Eicher Motors will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Wednesday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,147.2 crore and revenue of Rs 4,960.6 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday: