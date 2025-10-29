ADVERTISEMENT
Mahanagar Gas Q2 Results: Profit Drops 40%, Margin Narrows
Revenue down 1.1% to Rs 2,050 crore in the September quarter.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd. reported a 40% sequential dip in its net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year.
The company reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 191 crore against Rs 318 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Mahanagar Gas Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 1.1% to Rs 2,050 crore versus Rs 2,083 crore.
Ebitda down 32.5% to Rs 338 crore versus Rs 501 crore.
Margin narrows to 16.5% versus 24%.
Net profit down 40% to Rs 191 crore versus Rs 318 crore.
