Jindal Steel Q2 Results: Profit More Than Halves, Revenue Declines 5%
Margin narrows to 17.8% versus 24.4% in the previous quarter.
Jindal Steel Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 dipped 57% sequentially, as per the financial results announced by the company on Tuesday.
The company reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 638.23 crore against Rs 1,493.97 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing.
Jindal Steel Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 5% to Rs 11,685.88 crore versus Rs 12,294.48 crore
Net profit down 57% to Rs 638.23 crore versus Rs 1,493.97 crore
Ebitda down 31% to Rs 2,081.03 crore versus Rs 3,005.63 crore
Margin narrows to 17.8% versus 24.4%
(This is a developing story)
